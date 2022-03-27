Strs Ohio Sells 345 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

