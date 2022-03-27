Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FB. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.