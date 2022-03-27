SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.46 or 0.07061831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.69 or 1.00115169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047365 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

