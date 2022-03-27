Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 21,753 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.
About Sunrun (Get Rating)
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
