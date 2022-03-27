Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 21,753 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Sunrun by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

