Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SZLMY. Citigroup downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

