Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $385.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.91. 719,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.42. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $515,268,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $156,603,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.