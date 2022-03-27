Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $251,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.91. 719,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,767. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

