Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $318.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

