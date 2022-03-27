Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

