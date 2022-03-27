Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

