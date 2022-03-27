Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

NASDAQ:TOACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

