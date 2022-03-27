Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

