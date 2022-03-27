Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $218.61. 2,392,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.