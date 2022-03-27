TCW Group Inc. Acquires 11,640 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Textron worth $47,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Textron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 640,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

