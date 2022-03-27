TCW Group Inc. Purchases 31,462 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Signature Bank worth $57,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,293,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.51. 431,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,164. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.97.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

