TCW Group Inc. Sells 21,279 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $205,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.36. The company had a trading volume of 775,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,731. The company has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

