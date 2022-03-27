TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Oasis Petroleum worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $95,305,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

OAS stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. 287,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

