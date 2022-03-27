TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Update

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSPQ remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

