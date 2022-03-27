TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Up 1,070.5% in March

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 1,070.5% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 2,714,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,530. TD has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

