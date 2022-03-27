T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of T&D stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. T&D has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.
T&D Company Profile (Get Rating)
