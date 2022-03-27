Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 467 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $380.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.72. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

