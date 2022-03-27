Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

