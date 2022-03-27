Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.40. 222,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

