Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 801,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,690,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.