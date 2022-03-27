Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of ARHS opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

