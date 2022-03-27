Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY remained flat at $$14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Telstra has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telstra (TLSYY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.