Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY remained flat at $$14.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Telstra has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Get Telstra alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.