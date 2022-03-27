Tendies Price Tops $0.0165 (TEND)

Tendies (TEND) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Tendies has a market cap of $123,380.97 and approximately $51,217.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00035723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

