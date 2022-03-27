TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.88.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

