Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TERN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

