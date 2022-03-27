Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
TERN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
