TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TGTX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

