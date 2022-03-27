The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.89. 981,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,973. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.71.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

