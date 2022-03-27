The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 116.1% in March

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 26,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

