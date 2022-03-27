The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

