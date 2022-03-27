The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 86,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,234. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.