The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.54. 44,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

