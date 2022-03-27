Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.86

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.34. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 98,559 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theratechnologies (THERF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.