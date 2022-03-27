ThermoGenesis (THMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of THMO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
