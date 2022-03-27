ThermoGenesis (THMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THMO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.