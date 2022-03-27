Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Thinkific Labs stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

