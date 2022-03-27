THORChain Price Reaches $10.45 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00023396 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $216.93 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.70 or 0.07047480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,664.70 or 1.00001003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044970 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

