Throne Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (THN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Throne has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $32.30 million and $3.20 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.54 or 0.07042147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.48 or 0.99666275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045213 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

