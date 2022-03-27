Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 171,868 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $29.61.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

