TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

