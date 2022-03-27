Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.