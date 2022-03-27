Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $459.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

