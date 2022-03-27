Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.