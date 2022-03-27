Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 175 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $177.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.39. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

