Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.52 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$21.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

