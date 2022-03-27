Traders Purchase Large Volume of Full Truck Alliance Call Options (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,848 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,537% compared to the average volume of 235 call options.

NYSE:YMM opened at $7.40 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

