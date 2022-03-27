Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.