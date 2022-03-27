Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.
Shares of COOK stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Traeger (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
See Also
