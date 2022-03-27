Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 21.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $583,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Paychex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $65,865,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 248.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.